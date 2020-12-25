Woman Sues Boyfriend For Not Proposing After 8 Years, Fails to Take the Hint From a Guy Clearly Worth Marrying

We’re not mind-readers or anything, but if a man doesn’t propose to his girlfriend within a few years of dating her, he probably doesn’t want to get married. But try telling that to some women who seem bound and determined to wait ages for a man to put a ring on it. One woman got so sick of waiting that eight years into the relationship, she sued her boyfriend for not proposing.

Kenyan news site Tuko first broke the story of 26-year-old Gertrude Ngoma, who has been waiting for her 28-year-old baby daddy, Herbert Salaliki, to make good on his promise to propose to her for almost a decade. (Pro tip: anyone who promises to propose is already unworthy.) She also alleged that he’s been texting another woman.

“He has never been serious, that is why I [brought] him to court, because I deserve to know the way forward and our future,” Ngoma told a Zambian court.

Salaliki’s defense was predictably lame. He said he couldn’t afford a wedding. What’s more, he claimed that his baby mama, who still lives with her parents, didn’t give him enough attention.

After hearing this ridiculous lawsuit, Judge Evelyn Nalwize threw her hands up (metaphorically speaking) and said she couldn’t do anything about the situation. (No shit.) It’s unclear if Ngoma has gotten the hint yet that the man she so desperately wants to chain down doesn’t sound like he’d make a very good husband.

We get it; who wants to go back on the market after eight years? Then again, better alone than in bad company. This woman needs a pep talk by Beyonce a la “Best Thing I Never Had.”

