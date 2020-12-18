Typo Gets This Holiday Event Turnt, Don’t Miss Out on This Year’s ‘Sit on Satan’s Lap Fundraiser’

Sitting on Santa’s lap is a time-honored holiday tradition. (Creepy though it may be.) Most children, if they’re smart enough to sense “stranger danger,” bawl through the experience while their parents snap pics. Well, this year, one little typo is giving kids an even bigger reason to cry about being plopped on a random dude’s thighs.

That’s because, in New Mexico, an art collective made a mistake when preparing for their coronavirus pandemic relief event. Instead of “Sit on Santa’s Lap,” somebody typed, “Sit on Satan’s Lap.”

“There was actually a typo, a clerical error and I just kind of rolled with it because everyone needs the money, money is tight right now,” an artist from the Antlion Entertainment Art Collective (who refused to be identified but who was involved in the fundraiser) told local news station KRQE.

The event takes place on Dec. 19 at the University of New Mexico’s Johnson Field. Admittance is (what else) $6.66. The meet-and-greet will consist of an artist disguised as Satan, who will be hidden behind a barrier with only his leg exposed. Children can sit on the disembodied lap and tell Satan what they want, because “Santa is hiding out like a coward and I’m willing to step up to the plate,” the devilish artist told the station.

The ire doesn’t end there. The fundraiser’s site further states: “How many people have been saved by prayer? Zero. How many have been saved by wearing a mask? 130,000! God: 0. A little piece of cloth: 130,000. The numbers don’t lie! Don’t put your money in the church collection plate; put it to actual use instead.”

Turns out, whether you’re talking about Santa or Satan, (anti)religious zealots have to get in there and ruin everything. Either ways, kids are going to be terrified. As they should be. These days, it’s hard to tell hell and the holidays apart.

Cover Photo: Facebook

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.