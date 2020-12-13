President Trump Walking Out on Medal Recipient Dan Gable During Ceremony Is Perfect Reenactment of His COVID Response (And Our Confused Lonely Facial Expression)

We’re in the endgame now, everybody. You know that point you get to in your job where you’re just burnt out, tired and just really don’t give a shit anymore? You know you’re about to quit or get fired and it doesn’t even matter anymore because you just want to go home and eat your disgusting McDonald’s food in peace? We’re pretty sure Donald Trump is at that and, quite frankly, we don’t blame him.

The guy knows he lost the election. Even if he doesn’t admit it publicly (or even privately, like, say, to Melania whenever she actually allows him to speak to her), Trump knows he’s on his way out. So it’s no surprise that he continues to throw up his hands with an IDGAF attitude.

But, as president, there are still some things he should probably give an ‘F’ about. One of those things is the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony. Usually, Trump is a big fan of giving medals to people in front of television cameras. Usually because it’s a relatively simple thing to do and it doesn’t require any actual brain cells. But, at this latest one, Trump didn’t seem to be his usual boisterous, boastful, bloated self. The soon-to-be-former president (we can’t stop smiling at that) was relatively subdued when he presented the Medal of Freedom to amateur wrestler Dan Gable. After giving him the award, Trump just kind of Irish Goodbye’d himself out of the Oval Office, leaving Gable looking like the real-life equivalent of the shruggy guy emoji.

Today @realDonaldTrump wandered out of his own office and left Medal of Freedom recipient, Dan Gable, standing there with no clue what to do. “More Presidential than anyone in history.” pic.twitter.com/S5b2FLPWoZ — KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) December 8, 2020

Again, we don’t blame the guy for just tapping out at this point. Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if he started to just forego the suits he’s wearing and just shows up to press conferences and such in sweatpants. We just wish he wasn’t also so blasé about, ya know, the coronavirus and how many people it’s killing and/or displacing. Remember when he said that as soon as the election was over he’d make sure we got another stimulus package? Yeah, well, that was only if he won, we guess.

It’s all okay though. In just a little over a month, ding dong the witch will be dead and, hopefully, we can all go back to the simple, boring, black-and-white world that we trust Joe Biden to deliver us to.

Cover Photo: Saul Loeb, Getty Images

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

2/12 TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)

4/12 New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)



5/12 Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)

6/12 Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

8/12 President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Associated Press



9/12 The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

10/12 What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)



11/12 Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook

12/12 Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.