People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury

When you go to the pharmacy to pick up your antidepressant prescription, you expect that you’ll feel marginally better in a few days or weeks of starting the medication. What you don’t anticipate is a boner that just won’t quit. But some people with depression may be experiencing some unusual side effects – like marathon hard-ons – due to a drug mix-up.

It came to light earlier this month when pharmaceutical distributor AvKARE announced that an unfortunate switcheroo went down. Somehow, 100mg tablets of sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) got swapped with trazodone hydrochloride (which treats major depressive disorder).

“These products have been recalled due to a product mix-up of the listed two separate products inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a 3rd party facility,” the company said in a press release.

In other words: someone wasn’t paying attention and mixed up the boner pills and the happy pills. The former is blue and the latter is white, so we’re unclear how this happened. While we don’t want to downplay the side effects of such a mistake (which could include dangerously low blood pressure and an increased risk of falls, depending on which drug you get), we do want to make fun of it.

Given that one unfortunate side effect of many anti-depressants is loss of libido, some patients might be overjoyed to discover that they’re raring to go again. As for those who were hoping for liftoff in the bedroom, maybe they’ll find they’re just as happy not having sex if their body’s not up for it. Who knows? This could turn out to be a win-win for both groups of people.

Cover Photo: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.