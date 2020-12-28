Fun / Weird News
prescription

People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury

by Mandatory Editors

When you go to the pharmacy to pick up your antidepressant prescription, you expect that you’ll feel marginally better in a few days or weeks of starting the medication. What you don’t anticipate is a boner that just won’t quit. But some people with depression may be experiencing some unusual side effects – like marathon hard-ons – due to a drug mix-up.

It came to light earlier this month when pharmaceutical distributor AvKARE announced that an unfortunate switcheroo went down. Somehow, 100mg tablets of sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra) got swapped with trazodone hydrochloride (which treats major depressive disorder).

“These products have been recalled due to a product mix-up of the listed two separate products inadvertently packaged together during bottling at a 3rd party facility,” the company said in a press release.

In other words: someone wasn’t paying attention and mixed up the boner pills and the happy pills. The former is blue and the latter is white, so we’re unclear how this happened. While we don’t want to downplay the side effects of such a mistake (which could include dangerously low blood pressure and an increased risk of falls, depending on which drug you get), we do want to make fun of it.

Given that one unfortunate side effect of many anti-depressants is loss of libido, some patients might be overjoyed to discover that they’re raring to go again. As for those who were hoping for liftoff in the bedroom, maybe they’ll find they’re just as happy not having sex if their body’s not up for it. Who knows? This could turn out to be a win-win for both groups of people.

Cover Photo: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.