First UK Vaccine Recipients Feeling Fine, Except For Incredible Urge For Online Shopping and Voice Change Eerily Similar to Alexa

While America waits for our vaccines, a British woman named Margaret Keenan was the first to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the UK a few days ago. While the 91-year-old was the first, she’s not the last. In the coming weeks, 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to UK residents. More than four million doses are expected by the end of the month.

Not surprisingly, they’re starting with senior citizens 80 years old and over as well as health care workers. But it should be noted that UK health officials have warned that people with a history of allergic reactions to medication probably should steer clear of this one.

So far, many people interviewed who have received the vaccine, have said that not only did the shot not hurt, but they feel fine afterward (except for a strange urge to do all of their holiday shopping online). We’ll likely know more about any negative symptoms in the coming weeks. While it’s a bummer to have to wait, at least we can see how the vaccine works in the UK before we try it here.

One of the best stories to come out of the vaccine rollout is that of 91-year-old Martin Kenyon. A CNN reporter ran into this delightful old fellow who said that he got the vaccine and although he’s one of the first in England, he doesn’t feel like a hero. He simply hopes that he doesn’t “get the bloody bug now.” He added, “There’s no point in dying now when you’ve lived as long as I have.” Let’s hope the vaccine works and Kenyon gets his wish.

Photo: CNN

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.