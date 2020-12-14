Fun / Weird News

First UK Vaccine Recipients Feeling Fine, Except For Incredible Urge For Online Shopping and Voice Change Eerily Similar to Alexa

by Christopher Osburn

While America waits for our vaccines, a British woman named Margaret Keenan was the first to receive the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the UK a few days ago. While the 91-year-old was the first, she’s not the last. In the coming weeks, 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to UK residents. More than four million doses are expected by the end of the month.

Not surprisingly, they’re starting with senior citizens 80 years old and over as well as health care workers. But it should be noted that UK health officials have warned that people with a history of allergic reactions to medication probably should steer clear of this one.

So far, many people interviewed who have received the vaccine, have said that not only did the shot not hurt, but they feel fine afterward (except for a strange urge to do all of their holiday shopping online). We’ll likely know more about any negative symptoms in the coming weeks. While it’s a bummer to have to wait, at least we can see how the vaccine works in the UK before we try it here.

One of the best stories to come out of the vaccine rollout is that of 91-year-old Martin Kenyon. A CNN reporter ran into this delightful old fellow who said that he got the vaccine and although he’s one of the first in England, he doesn’t feel like a hero. He simply hopes that he doesn’t “get the bloody bug now.” He added, “There’s no point in dying now when you’ve lived as long as I have.” Let’s hope the vaccine works and Kenyon gets his wish.

