CBD Doesn’t Impair Driving, Study Says Roll Down the Window to Clear Out All the Smoke

Cannabis is having its moment in the sun lately. Last week, The House passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana. It’s designed to lower the number of racially motivated drug arrests. If the bill passes in the Senate, it will remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and will also expunge federal convictions for non-violent weed-related offenses.

On top of that, the UN just removed cannabis from the list of dangerous and addictive drugs. But that’s not all in the weed world. A new study claims that CBD doesn’t impair driving.

It should be noted that the study didn’t involve a car full of college students who spent all afternoon smoking pot and playing video games before they realized they needed to make a Taco Bell run. The study, from the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics at the University of Sydney, that was conducted at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, was based on cannabidiol (CBD) when used for medical purposes only.

Also, not involved in the study was THC, the component that causes euphoria and does impair your ability to drive.

While no study will likely ever tell you that it’s OK to get in your car after sucking on a bong all afternoon while you binge-watch Stranger Things, at least you can feel secure that those CBD gummies, oil, and energy drinks are still okay for your stress and anxiety.

Photo: Tinnakorn Jorruang / EyeEm

1/12 Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

2/12 TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)

4/12 New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)



5/12 Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)

6/12 Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

8/12 President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Associated Press



9/12 The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

10/12 What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)



11/12 Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook

12/12 Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.