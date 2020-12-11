Fun / Weird News

Bodybuilder Marries Sex Doll, Still Manages to Be Wrong About Everything

by Christopher Osburn

We’re all for love. We would never tell you who you should love. That’s not up for us to decide. But sometimes love stories have a strange twist ending we definitely didn’t see coming. This is the case with a bodybuilder in Kazakhstan who recently married the love of his life.

He was clad in a classic back tux and bow tie and she was wearing a low-cut, floral white wedding gown. At first glance, everything seems normal. But, if you take a closer look, you’ll realize that the bride isn’t a woman at all, but a sex doll.

Again, we’re not in the business of telling people who they’re allowed to love. But, when it comes to marrying a sex doll, the water gets a little murky. According to Kazakh law, to get married one consenting adult must be male and the other female. We’re not sure if a sex doll is technically “female” and if an inanimate object can consent, but that’s not up to us.

Recently, the man named Yuro Tolochko, and his bride held a traditional ceremony with dinner and dancing, surrounded by friends and family. It was the culmination of a whirlwind romance that began eight months ago when Tolochko says he “met Margo at a nightclub” even though he probably really just bought her from a sex shop.

Now that he’s taken the plunge into the world of matrimony, let’s hope the romance between the two never ends. But it’s only a matter of time before he spots a younger “model” and trades up, right?

Photo: instagram.com/yurii_tolochko/

