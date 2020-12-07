California Megachurch Rebrands As Family-Friendly Strip Club, Protests Covid Laws and the Right to Give All Your Money to Candy Cane
Evolve or die. It’s been a business motto for ages. Now, as many cities and states are adopting new COVID lockdown restrictions due to the latest surge in the deadly virus, some organizations are taking that advice to heart – in shocking ways.
In California, a megachurch recently rebranded as a strip club. Why? Because the state has inexplicably allowed men to continue to gawk at women in various states of undress in seedy clubs while forbidding God-fearing people from worshipping Jesus – and pastors aren’t having it.
“Strip clubs (Not Churches) are exempt from the Covid lockdowns, and are deemed essential by our governor!” wrote Jurgen Matthesius, senior pastor of Awaken Church, on Instagram. “So we decided we are NOW Awaken family friendly strip club!”
View this post on Instagram
But this isn’t that kind of strip club. The pastor clarified that his establishment is the kind “where we strip the devil of his hold, power, and authority over people’s lives!”
The social media strip tease was the pastor’s form of protest over the San Diego Superior Court’s Nov. 6 decision that allowed strip clubs to reopen while prohibiting in-person church services. The video garnered over 10K views, which probably pales in comparison to videos of real strippers doin’ their thang. We imagine the collection plate at Awaken Church can’t compare with the dolla-dolla bills flying at a strip club, either.
Still, it got people’s attention. One commenter summed it up best: “I need to go to this church.” Maybe they’re onto something here…
Coronavirus club: 15 Celebrity Tweets That Will Calm You to Know We’re All in This Together
MORE NEWS:
1/12
Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)
2/12
Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
3/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)
-
7/12
The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images
-
9/12
Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jai Kershner
10/12
Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images
LOL: 20 Hilarious Tweets From Comedians to Keep You Laughing Through Coronavirus
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.