Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy

In 2020, nobody should be allowed to tell you that you need to pencil in your sexuality into one single designation. Also, no one should discriminate against you based on your sexual preferences. That’s why, if you’re secretly gay, you probably shouldn’t constantly push back against LGBTQ+ rights. Because eventually someone is going to catch you with your pants down, literally.

This is exactly what happened recently in Belgium when a member of the European Parliament, representing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, was caught by authorities at a 25-man orgy. Not only did the man, Jozsef Szajer, admit to flaunting Belgium’s lockdown rules to attend what authorities are referring to as a “gang bang,” but he’s also a member of a party that is well-known as anti-LGBTQ+.

The Prime Minister has spent his time in office, refusing to pass bills to protect the community and even rewrote the constitution to “protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman,” according to the Times of London.

It should come as no surprise that the right-wing politician who was caught climbing out of a first-floor window and was found with narcotics on his person, has resigned from his position. The moral of the story? Don’t pretend to be something you’re not. The truth will eventually come out and sometimes you’re nude, fleeing a gay orgy when it happens.

Photo: Ljupco (Getty Images)

