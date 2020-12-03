Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker

We all know that the best ways to combat COVID-19 are to wash your hands often (for 20 seconds), wear a mask, and be socially distant whenever possible. Another way is to gargle with mouthwash. If you’re like us, this is good news because, on top of brushing our teeth (like a normal, functioning adult), we also already use mouthwash every day.

Researchers at the University of Cardiff in Wales found that simply gargling mouthwash for 30 seconds can battle COVID. The preliminary lab results are based on a 12-week study. It should be noted that, according to the study, not just any mouth wash will do. It must contain at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride as this is the active ingredient combating the virus.

In the mintiest fresh study of all time, researchers tried many different styles and brands of mouthwash to determine the right fit. They compared the brands to see which worked better to kill the virus.

The report, with the very easy-to-say name of The Virucidal Efficacy of Oral Rinse Components Against SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro, found that three types of mouthwash worked so well that they destroyed the virus.

It should be noted that if you’re not smart enough to take other precautions and you think you can just come home and gargle some mouthwash, you’re wrong. It only works if the virus is in your saliva, it likely does nothing if it’s moved into your lung tissue. It’s not some kind of magical cure. Make smart choices and enjoy minty breath in the process.

Photo: IC Production (Getty Images)

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.