Fun
Saved by the Bell

Time Out! ‘Saved by the Bell’ Cast Poses For New Photo Full of Nostalgia and Reboot Streams on Peacock, Just What We Needed For the Lonesome Holiday

by Mandatory Editors

This Thanksgiving, we’d give anything for a little taste of normal. Or nostalgia. Ideally, both. Well, wish no more because there is still some good in the world – and it’s called the Saved by the Bell reboot.

In an Instagram announcement yesterday, the gang from the ‘90s coming-of-age sitcom posted a pic featuring cast members Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Morris), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessica Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), and Ed Alonzo (Max).

 

“This old gang is back together again. The new #savedbythebell is streaming now on @peacocktv Can’t wait for you guys to see it. This show truly will make you laugh and fill your heart at the same time,” the caption read.

The plot follows Zack Morris, now the governor of California, who has come under scrutiny for closing too many low-income high schools and must find placements for students at other educational institutions…including Bayside High.

So as you’re loosening your pants tonight after your one-man Thanksgiving feast, wishing you could be surrounded by friends and family rather than dirty dishes, go ahead and indulge in a 10-episode TV binge.

No one has to know you were so lonely you settled for televised companionship. It’s our little secret.

Cover Photo: Peacock

