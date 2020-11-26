Time Out! ‘Saved by the Bell’ Cast Poses For New Photo Full of Nostalgia and Reboot Streams on Peacock, Just What We Needed For the Lonesome Holiday

This Thanksgiving, we’d give anything for a little taste of normal. Or nostalgia. Ideally, both. Well, wish no more because there is still some good in the world – and it’s called the Saved by the Bell reboot.

In an Instagram announcement yesterday, the gang from the ‘90s coming-of-age sitcom posted a pic featuring cast members Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Morris), Elizabeth Berkley (Jessica Spano), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), and Ed Alonzo (Max).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen)

“This old gang is back together again. The new #savedbythebell is streaming now on @peacocktv Can’t wait for you guys to see it. This show truly will make you laugh and fill your heart at the same time,” the caption read.

The plot follows Zack Morris, now the governor of California, who has come under scrutiny for closing too many low-income high schools and must find placements for students at other educational institutions…including Bayside High.

So as you’re loosening your pants tonight after your one-man Thanksgiving feast, wishing you could be surrounded by friends and family rather than dirty dishes, go ahead and indulge in a 10-episode TV binge.

No one has to know you were so lonely you settled for televised companionship. It’s our little secret.

Cover Photo: Peacock

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.