Fun / Weird News
fight

Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants

by Mandatory Editors

We’ve all been hangry (a dangerous combination of hungry and angry). But that stomach-grumbling frustration has never propelled us into a fist fight. Or made us lose our pants. Granted, if we were about to get into a brawl, it’d probably be over burgers, especially those of the In-N-Out variety.

So it’s kind of understandable (if still completely condemnable) that a group of guys got physical in Aurora, Colorado, while waiting in line at one of the state’s two new locations of the California-based fast-food chain.

Residents were so eager to get a taste of the notorious Double-Double, handfuls of fries, and stomach-churning shakes that epic lines formed. The wait for some was as long as 14 hours! (You’ve gotta be really dedicated to wait that long for a burger and fries.)

“I don’t know if we’ve ever felt more welcome, between all the anticipation and the requests for In-N-Out to come to Colorado, and now to see the customers out here this morning just feels great,” Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations, told the Gazette.

Those feelings were not mutual. Lines were long and tempers were short. We don’t know what exactly incited the fury, but somehow, three dudes got in each other’s grills – and one of them ended up pantless in the melee that ensued. Of course someone caught this on video.

Here’s a thought: next time you can’t wait to try the new burger joint in town, maybe pre-game with a hearty, protein-filled meal beforehand. And please, for the love of all that is holy, keep your pants on.

Cover Photo: Twitter

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.