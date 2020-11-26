The Mandatory 20 Funniest COVID Thanksgiving Tweets (Laughs We Can All Be Grateful For)

2020 has been the hardest year most of us have lived through. If it’s difficult for you to feel grateful today, we don’t blame you. But some things are still good, even during our first-ever (and hopefully only) COVID Thanksgiving — like mounds of mashed potatoes doused in gravy, eating stuffing right out of the pan, and having an entire pumpkin pie all to yourself. There’s also Twitter, and its users’ sense of humor, which is stronger than your grandpa’s bad breath that you won’t be smelling this year thanks to Zoom.

Whether it’s poking fun at our affinity for overeating, the hypocrisy of Thanksgiving being canceled while Black Friday is still on, or the traditions we’ll miss most this year, Twitter delivers some serious belly laughs on the subject of Turkey Day during a pandemic. In spite of all that’s wrong, or awful, or dark this year, don’t forget to have a scroll and share a chuckle with internet strangers. These are the Mandatory 20 funniest COVID Thanksgiving tweets.

So no football night game on Thanksgiving. What am I supposed to do now? Talk to my family? Come on. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 25, 2020

Thanksgiving in 2020 pic.twitter.com/SCitzLFFco — Trey Kennedy (@TreyNKennedy) November 25, 2020

5-year-old: I hate Thanksgiving. Me: Do you even remember any other Thanksgivings? 5: I don’t have to remember. I just know. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 25, 2020

BREAKING: Turkeys are protesting in the streets after Trump’s controversial pardon and refusal to cancel Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/xO1kmaCaKM — Travis Allen (@TravisAllen02) November 25, 2020

Through my experience as a media professional, I have concluded that there are exactly 3 factors that determine a Thanksgiving Movie. Please see my findings below. pic.twitter.com/fUCcqJzGvL — peaceful emily (@calmtweetz) November 25, 2020

Me: Do you want to get dressed up for Thanksgiving dinner?

Husband: Sure! What should we wear?

Me: Shoes? — Jawbreaker (@sixfootcandy) November 25, 2020

People who peaked in high school when they found out they can’t go to their hometown bar on Thanksgiving Eve. pic.twitter.com/IzOogupSI9 — Luciano (@Cali_76) November 23, 2020





Im about to do this on thanksgiving just to start an argument: pic.twitter.com/Ldw8BdO7Q4 — Brian (@itsbriancuh) November 23, 2020

A Thanksgiving PSA pic.twitter.com/aZNQNASlGi — Kevin Temmer (@KevinTemmer) November 22, 2020

If you’re going to a big Thanksgiving dinner, remember to take a Tupperware so you can have COVID for lunch the next day. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 25, 2020

Families at Thanksgiving this year pic.twitter.com/MeCJOkgvNQ — Justin Randall (@imjustinrandall) November 19, 2020

People complaining about missing one Thanksgiving have clearly never worked holidays — Erinn Noeth, MD (@eknoeth) November 22, 2020

Thanksgiving Advice: stay home, get chonky! pic.twitter.com/ia5eO5nAcB — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) November 22, 2020

Cousin at Thanksgiving: “is he really going back for a fourth plate?” Me: pic.twitter.com/BKSTSPrstV — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2020

white folks spent 4 years talking about how awkward thanksgiving is now and the one year you have an excuse you can’t stay away lmao — ye (@yedoye_) November 25, 2020

it’s a shame covid ruined basically the greatest tradition we have no fuck thanksgiving who cares i’m talking about “going for a walk” with ur favorite cousin and coming back way more relaxed — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) November 25, 2020

Stay the hell put this Thanksgiving, your family doesn’t even like you that much. — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) November 21, 2020

Americans celebrating Thanksgiving by spreading disease is actually an incredibly accurate way to honor the holiday. — Victor LaValle (@victorlavalle) November 22, 2020

Make sure you turn your bathroom scales back 15 pounds Wednesday night for Thanksgiving — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 24, 2020

Ultimate hypocrisy is banning 10 or more people for Thanksgiving gatherings. While insisting on social distancing, wearing masks, no singing, loud music, or alcohol. But be sure to get to @Target early for our #BlackFriday deals! — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 25, 2020

