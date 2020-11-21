Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 11-21-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

The Trump campaign is just a live action garbage pail kids movie — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) November 20, 2020

working on a new form of government called “everyone pays taxes to dolly parton and she just kind of takes it from there” — Sarah Lazarus (@sarahclazarus) November 18, 2020

Podcast listeners feel this. pic.twitter.com/PQSjlfue20 — Jordan – Nighttime Podcast (@NightTimePod) November 20, 2020

If my lawyer said "did you watch My Cousin Vinny" as a way to defend my case I would fire him into the sun — Michael Dunlap (@DunlapSports) November 20, 2020

Where’s this one being held, sweetie, IHOP? https://t.co/e4dSdJZwaP — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) November 19, 2020

I wish I loved anything as much as Forged in Fire loves underwhelming cliffhangers — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 19, 2020

Some of y’all talking shit about Fleet while still making boomerangs on IG — Anwar Newton (@theanwarnewton) November 18, 2020

Fuck Ancient Aliens I want that NEW aliens — Fahim Anwar (@fahimanwar) November 21, 2020

LMAOO this mini movie 😂😂😂 give him a Oscar award pic.twitter.com/OLGp0ygARW — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) November 18, 2020

just when I thought the approaching holiday season couldn't get any more gloomy it occurred to me these are human femur bones Snoopy is eating pic.twitter.com/AzLMsYieJC — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) November 17, 2020

Thank you. It took you people long enough. pic.twitter.com/MT5AURpgvE — Anthony Del Gobble-lo (@Vigilanthony73) November 17, 2020

dear god please let there be a documentary about me after i die and please let the most traumatic events of my life be animated in a style similar to the charmin bear commercials that in no way matches the aesthetic of rest of doc!!!!! — John Early (@bejohnce) November 21, 2020

Ah 11pm time to watch an entire season of a reality show that aired in 2014 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 21, 2020

