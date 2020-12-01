Meanwhile in Florida: Millennials Are More Broke Here Than Anywhere Else in US, Study Finds That Ironic Considering They Refuse to Stay Home

No matter how broke you are right now, it probably could be worse. You could be among the millennials living in Florida. Why does the Sunshine State suck so hard for people between the ages of 24 and 39? Because it’s the lowest-paying state in the U.S. right now.

These depressing stats came out of a study by HireAHelper, which used Census and Bureau of Economic Analysis data to rank millennials’ median incomes by state (adjusted by the cost of living). The annual salary for full-time workers in Florida was $34,990, landing the state dead last on the list.

To add insult to injury, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metro area was also at rock bottom (aka No. 53) on a list of best-paying metro areas for millennials. In that area of the state, millennials raked in a measly $31,847 adjusted median income.

“I like Florida in a lot of ways, but I do think we don’t pay people enough whether they’re college graduates or immigrants or blue collar workers – it’s pretty tough to make a living here,” Luiz Bravim, a teacher with an MBA and 15 years’ experience, told the Miami Herald. He has to work three jobs to make ends meet.

The lack of income also means that millennials are buying homes in lower numbers in Florida than in the rest of the country. Only 30.5 percent of millennials own their own pads in Florida, compared with 39.9 percent nationwide.

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Florida – the crazy crimes, the incessant hurricanes, the geriatric Trumpers. But not making a living wage has to be the worst. Expect a mass exodus of young people from the state any day now. They just have to launch a GoFundMe for the U-Haul first.

