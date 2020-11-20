Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is as Beaten Down by 2020 as the Rest of Us

2020 has been rough on all of us. It’s a miracle that we made it out alive. (Maybe we shouldn’t even say that yet. There’s still a little over a month to go…) We’re not the only ones struggling to stay upright and properly groomed. This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is showing wear and tear from the worst year ever, too.

In a reveal that should have been set to the Charlie Brown Christmas soundtrack, the 75-foot Norway Spruce basically raised its branches to the sky, said, “Fuck this,” and dropped a substantial amount of needles. It looked like a balding, middle-aged man who didn’t even bother to attempt a combover.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, ladies and gentlemen! Let’s give 2020 a round of applause. pic.twitter.com/kRt8qCNudo — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 17, 2020

Of course Twitter had a field day with this disappointing holiday display.

Ladies and Gentlemen – the Christmas tree has arrived at Rockefeller Center in NYC. Left pic is how it looked when it was cut down. Right pic is how it arrived.

Welcome to 2020. pic.twitter.com/bKSq87BVP1 — 💙 Depoetic (@Depoetic) November 17, 2020

Charlie Brown: I have the saddest Christmas Tree.

Rockefeller Center: Hold my beer. https://t.co/OexnJvaf86 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) November 17, 2020

In true 2020 form, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like it tried to cut its own hair pic.twitter.com/HEV0OImQ7u — Chris Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@HiChrisRyan) November 15, 2020

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree match profile pic vs 1st date #CharlieBrown pic.twitter.com/QWmHSWHUU0 — Melanie (@mdlloyd625) November 18, 2020

Newly released video of 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree raising pic.twitter.com/m4TmPT1uhx — John Sez Wear Your 🅼🅰🆂🅺 😷🇺🇸🏝 (@JAG_atthebeach) November 18, 2020

The corporate overlord of Rockefeller Center, Rob Speyer, tried to spin the lackluster yuletide symbol this way: “The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree always represents the holiday season, but it has also stood tall as a symbol of hope, resilience, and New York’s enduring spirit, from the Great Depression to 9/11, Superstorm Sandy through today,” he said. “2020 has been a difficult year, but New Yorkers have persevered, and we are determined to come back better and stronger. We are particularly proud to continue the joyous tradition this year.”

It really is a shame because given the shitty year we’ve had, we could all use extra Christmas cheer this year. Instead, we’re getting a bare-bones tree and Zoom get-togethers. Santa can’t even come to visit us per coronavirus travel guidelines.

As one Twitter user pointed out, maybe it’s for the best.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree looks like that because YALL SHOULDN’T BE GOING OUT TO SEE A TREE IN A PANDEMIC. — ☽ (@lexdelaluna) November 18, 2020

