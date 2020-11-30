Unfortunate Statue Restoration in Spain Bears Striking Resemblance to America’s Biggest Squatter-in-Chief

They say “fake it until you make it.” This works well if you’re talented at a particular job, but you don’t have the resume to back up your talents. But it doesn’t work if you’re faking it, but you’re never going to back it because you’re not remotely talented. You’re so bad at the job you took that you’ve become an embarrassment to the whole world. This is the case with the newest art restoration debacle in Spain.

Sadly, it appears this has become a trend all over the world but in Spain in particular. Someone needs a classic statue or painting restored and they hire someone who has no skill to do so. Sometimes, their skill level is so low, you’d be better off hiring a kindergartner. This is the case with the awful restoration of a 19th-century painting of Jesus that was so terrible it gained the moniker of “monkey Christ.”

While that atrocity happened back in 2012, the newest addition to the restoration wall of shame is a statue in Palencia, Spain. Originally, it was a woman. But, the restoration (if you even want to call it that) was so bad, it more closely resembles a certain orange-hued, bright blonde combover-ed, tyrant who refuses to concede a recent election. Either that or Mr. Bill from Saturday Night Live in the 1980s. Regardless, it doesn’t look like a woman anymore.

The 1923 sculpture is supposed to be of a smiling maiden amid livestock. Now, it looks like it’s melting and sort of like someone in Washington who was recently fired.

Unsurprisingly, the name of the “restorer” hasn’t been released. But, we can bet (or hope) they’ll never get another job in the art world again.

Photo: Facebook

