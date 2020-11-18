UPS Lightens Up on Their Facial Hair Policy, But They’re Holding Strong on the No ’70s Bush Rule

UPS is a little behind the times – and kind of has a stick up its ass. Now, the package-delivering company known for its fecal-brown uniforms is trying to play catch-up with the rest of the “woke” world. How? Well, just recently, the company announced it would “allow” employees to grow beards.

The company’s fascist-like reign over the appearance of its employees dates back to the company’s founder, James Casey, who was notorious for always being “impeccably dressed in a pressed, conservative suit” (according to the Archbridge Institute).

That translated into a strict dress code that went far beyond the company uniform and banned face fur, among other things. Beards were forbidden and mustaches were “limited to above the crease of the lip” (according to NPR). Natural Black hairstyles, like Afros and braids, were verboten. Tattoos could not be visible and ears were the only body part allowed to be pierced. (No word on whether they also hover over their employees’ pubic hair grooming habits, but we wouldn’t put it past them.)

Now, UPS is relaxing some of its standards – but only after serious pushback. Over 9,000 employees signed a petition.

“Many United Parcel Service drivers desire to have a beard,” the petition stated, “but it is strictly against the dress code because those in leadership positions at UPS believe that beards may be offensive to the public. Times have changed since the guidelines against facial hair were established. It’s the 21st century and it’s time for a change in the dress code!”

This isn’t the first time UPS has taken heat for its policies. In 2015, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the company for discrimination because it wouldn’t let religious employees wear beards or hair longer than their collars. The Teamsters Union, which represents UPS workers, has also battled the higher-ups over the dress code in the past.

After all that, the company finally let go of its ridiculous dress code.

“These changes reflect our values and desire to have all UPS employees feel comfortable, genuine and authentic while providing service to our customers and interacting with the general public,” the company said in a statement. It went on to claim that relaxing the rules was meant to “celebrate diversity rather than corporate restrictions.”

All this B.S. over beards make us like the company a little less (even if we eagerly await our UPS deliveries) but the change couldn’t have come at a better time: it’s Movember, aka the month when men can let their facial hair go wild. We say: Let it grow, let it grow, let it grow!

