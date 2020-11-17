51-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth to Her Own Granddaughter in Surprising Family-Friendly Threesome Plot Twist, Just in Time For the Holidays

You can’t spell “smother” without “mother.” Moms have a reputation for doing just about anything to make their children happy. We’re all for family members supporting each other, but this story might make you wonder how close is too close to be with your own mother?

On Nov. 2, 51-year-old Julie Loving gave birth to her own granddaughter. No, that’s not a typo. Let’s back up. Breanna Lockwood, Julie Loving’s daughter, had infertility struggles, including several miscarriages and Asherman Syndrome, that prevented her from carrying a pregnancy to term. It’s not unusual for a woman in Lockwood’s situation to hire a surrogate (see: celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who has done so more than once).

But instead of hiring a surrogate, Lockwood’s mom suggested she carry the pregnancy herself.

“I started to talk to her about it. She was not on board and thought I was crazy, but I just kept pursuing it,” Loving said. “I’ve run 19 marathons and done many triathlons. I felt like health-wise I could do it and I had really easy pregnancies with my two kids.”

Finally, Lockwood came around to the unconventional threesome arrangement. “I feel like my mom is the closest place to home she can be, rather than my own body,” Lockwood told Good Morning America.

The family (eerily) documented their journey on Instagram, with the preggo posing next to her daughter at various stages of the pregnancy. It all culminated in the birth of Briar Juliette Lockwood on Nov. 2.



“My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery,” Lockwood wrote in the caption. “The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me.”

While we’re happy that Lockwood was able to find a workaround to infertility, and that everyone came out of this situation physically unscathed, this is guaranteed to make the holidays extra awkward for the family!

