Our 10 Best Guesses as to Who the Laura Ingraham Secret Whistleblower Is

This fits in perfectly with 2020’s narrative. The other day on Fox New, of course, Laura Ingraham hosted an interview by an “anonymous” Nevada poll worker. They claimed to have witnessed “rampant voter fraud” around the state. The guest in question was in the dark, voice changed, all to keep their identity a secret. But you’re not fooling anyone. We can tell who it is. In fact, it has to be one of these 10 guesses below because who else would it be outside of them? See the video and then judge for yourself.

Laura Ingraham interviews Nevada poll worker, face and voice masked, who claims to have seen rampant voter fraud pic.twitter.com/Kyy6PhLS9J — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 11, 2020

On the web: Loser.com Goes To Donald Trump Wikipedia

1/10 Donald Trump

2/10 Lindsey Graham



3/10 Mike Pence

4/10 Rudy Giuliani



5/10 Scott Baio

6/10 James Woods



7/10 Borat

8/10 Kevin Sorbo



9/10 Kid Rock

10/10 Vince McMahon

