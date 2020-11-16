Meanwhile in Texas: Man Shot by His Dog, Clearly Messed With Texas

If you own a dog, you probably spend a fair portion of your life walking it, taking it out to go to the bathroom, and feeding it. You might take better care of that pooch than you do yourself. It returns the favor by lying at the foot of your bed, jumping on you when you get home from work, and pretty much being devoted to you through and through. It doesn’t usually return the favor by shooting you.

That’s exactly what happened recently in Plano, Texas. It should be noted that this obviously wasn’t the dog’s fault. We assume we’re not dealing with some kind of deranged, gun-wielding dog bent on world domination.

No, this was simply a mistake by an absent-minded gun owner. The man was shot in the leg by his dog last week when he lifted his dog up and the pup’s paw got stuck on the trigger of a gun that for some unknown reason was resting in his waistband.

Luckily for this gun fan, the bullet went straight through his leg and didn’t hit any major arteries. Regardless, we assume he’ll think twice before being so careless with a firearm in the future.

Let this be a cautionary tale. For one thing, don’t tuck a gun in your waistband. This isn’t a movie after all. Secondly, there’s something called a safety that’s designed to make sure your gun doesn’t randomly go off and shoot you.

Photo: baona (Getty Images)

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.