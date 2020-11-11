Fun / Weird News
Donald Trump Wikipedia Pops Up For Loser.com, 2020 Has a Prank of the Year

by Mandatory Editors

The internet is a marvel. Its latest feat? Mocking President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election. How? The owner of Loser.com has redirected visitors to Trump’s Wikipedia page.

The redirect started on Monday, after the weekend announcement that Joe Biden was the projected winner of the election and will take over as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021. It may have been spurned by a Twitter trend in which users noticed that the search term “loser” yielded results related to Trump’s name.

This isn’t the first time the owner of Loser.com has used the web address to troll famous people. It had been previously redirected to mock former President Barack Obama, 2000 presidential candidate Al Gore, and rapper Kayne West. Clearly, this is an equal-opportunity troll.

Given how fond Trump is of the term “loser” (he’s lobbed it at everyone from political opponents to American soldiers killed in action to prisoners of war), attributing the domain to him is a kind of digital poetic justice.

There haven’t been many good pranks this year – life under coronavirus quarantine has been too dire for those kinds of shenanigans. But this is definitely a top contender for best prank of the year.

Cover Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Staff (Getty Images)

