What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It

They’re trying, God bless ‘em. They’re really trying hard. Trump supporters know that the walls of Jericho are about to come crumbling down and they are literally clinging to any excuse they can to continue to live in their upper-middle class, suburban state of denial. From claiming more votes are being counted than there are people voting, to the even more laughable claim that poll workers should (or should not, in some states) “stop the count” because not all votes should be counted, Trumpers, and Trump himself, are doing everything they can to keep up the façade that their president is anything but a narcissistic, tantrum-throwing whiny, baby bitch. Sharpiegate is just another example of this.

For those unaware, some social media users are (falsely) claiming that ballots are being invalidated because voters were given Sharpie markers to use, instead of pens. Their belief (and don’t ask us where it came from, because we literally have no idea) is that Sharpies that were given to voters by Arizona election officials don’t actually show up in ballot-counting, thus making their ballots (which, presumably, were voting for Donald Trump?) invalid. Trumpers said that votes were eliminated in Arizona because people were made to use Sharpie pens to mark their ballots, which caused the tabulation machine to cancel their vote.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So, a few things here. The first point to make is that, yes, voters in Maricopa County were given Sharpies to fill in ballots. Shocking, right? The only problem is, it doesn’t fucking matter. Officials from the Maricopa County Elections Department put out a tweet (because that’s how we all communicate now) stating that voting centers use Sharpies so that ink doesn’t smudge when ballots are counted. Clint Hickman, the Republican chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors actually published a letter urging voters to ignore misinformation.

“Sharpies are recommended by the manufacturer because they provide the fastest-drying ink,” the letter stated.

Videos on TikTok (the app in which #pizzagate first rose to prominence…Google it, kids) discussing Sharpiegate were shared thousands of times by people whose only source of information comes from, well, TikTok. Facebook ended up blocking the hashtag after getting fact-checked by outside fact checkers, including members of the Associated Press.

Now, listen. We’ll entertain the idiots who want to argue about voter fraud, voter repression, and so-on. It kind of comes with the territory when it comes to elections. But please, for the love of God, believe us when we say the type of ink you use on a ballot has no bearing on whether said ballot is accepted or rejected by a machine. Our biggest question about Sharpiegate is this: who was the first person to say that writing utensils were in on the fix to remove Trump from office, and how many Sharpies has he or she been sniffing?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cover Photo: Joe Raedle

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.