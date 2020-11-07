Fun
Biden

Always Funny in Philly: The 20 Sweetest Tweets About Pennsylvania Going Blue For Biden

by Mandatory Editors

It wasn’t easy, Pennsylvania, but you did it. You turned blue. Actually, the state cannot take total credit. “The Blue Shift” (as it’s been dubbed) was due in large part to Philly, the city of brotherly love, and its suburbs, where Joe Biden, a native of Scranton (yes, that Scranton, of The Office fame), dominated the ballot count.

More than 90 percent of eligible voters in Philly registered to vote this year, the highest number in 35 years. And thank goodness they did; because of them, Pennsylvania went to the Democrats, and Biden was declared the president-elect this morning.

In honor of this major victory, we’ve rounded up the 20 sweetest tweets about Philly turning blue. It may not always be sunny in Philadelphia, but the future certainly looks brighter than it has in a long time.

