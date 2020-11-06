12 Kinds of People Who Shouldn’t Worry About Biden Tax Plan, According to Twitter

Nobody wants to pay taxes, but they’re a necessary evil of democracy. The roads you drive on, the 9-1-1 dispatcher you call in an emergency, and the unemployment checks you’ve been cashing since the coronavirus pandemic started are all funded through taxes. (Granted, a lot of dumb stuff gets paid for with taxes, too, but so it goes.)

Joe Biden’s tax plan has been the talk of the town (OK, maybe just Twitter) lately. Users are trying to dispel the myth that Biden is going to come after the middle and lower classes come tax time. It’s only the wealthy that need to worry about their taxes going up. “Nobody making under 400,000 bucks would have their taxes raised, period, bingo,” Biden stated (in his trademark old-man way) in a CNBC interview.

We’d bet everything in our (paltry) bank accounts that you don’t make more than $400K. (If you do, feel free to share with us.) Still unsure if Biden’s tax plan is going to take a chunk of your income? Review the 12 types of people below; if you’re one of them, you’re home free. Sometimes it pays to be poor.

1/12 The Cheap Coffee Drinker Photo: @dougboneparth (Twitter)

2/12 The Condiment Collector Photo: @iamnotamaam (Twitter)



3/12 The Broke Football Fan Photo: @NFL_Memes (Twitter)

4/12 The WFH Freelancer Photo: @KellyAnneGreer (Twitter)



5/12 The Landline Caller Photo: @KyleMacchi (Twitter)

6/12 The Mac 'n' Cheese Addict Photo: @merelee727 (Twitter)



7/12 The Napkin Snatcher Photo: @KellyAnneGreer (Twitter)

8/12 The Plastic Bag Hoarder Photo: dcwoods89 (Twitter)



9/12 The Dirty Pillow Sleeper Photo: @cocoxlong (Twitter)

10/12 The Embarrassing Tupperware Owner Photo: @mrheems (Twitter)



11/12 The Wood-Walled-Room-Dweller Photo: @theEthanKrane (Twitter)

12/12 The Poor Pothead Photo: @WeedPorns (Twitter)

