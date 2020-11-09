Man Covered in Hand Sanitizer Sets Himself on Fire, Don’t Bathe in It Bro

We are all for hand sanitizer. Along with face masks, it’s one of the best ways to keep coronavirus at bay (when you can’t wash your hands with soap and water, that is). But as someone wise once said: everything in moderation.

A British man named Brian Hutchinson recently learned this lesson after setting his head on fire, all thanks to hand sanitizer. Here’s how it happened: the 42-year-old taxi driver noticed that a passenger had left a lighter behind in his cab. He reached down with his recently-sanitized hands, accidentally flicked the lighter – and was consumed by a fireball that spread from his mitts to his mug as well as his arms and legs.

“I noticed there was a dropped lighter in the back seat off my car, I had just sanitized my hands, so I rubbed the palm on my leg to dry them, but the tops of my hands were still wet,” he explained. “The back of my hand then caught a light, then as I went to open the door to throw the lighter, my other hand caught a light, then there was like a fire ball inside the car that hit my face and went over my head,”

The alcohol content of hand sanitizer makes it extremely flammable, hence the fireball. The whole incident only lasted a few seconds, but Hutchinson went into shock before paramedics arrived and administered morphine. “The pain was horrendous,” he said.

While he survived “going to hell and back,” he needed numerous operations and skin grafts to repair the damage as well as seven weeks in the hospital to recover.

This isn’t the first time hand sanitizer has been responsible for life-threatening burns. Let this be a lesson, kids: go easy on the Purell. When you have the option of washing your hands instead, do so. Fire could kill you faster than coronavirus can.

Cover Photo: Facebook

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.