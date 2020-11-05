Fun
election

20 Funniest Election Memes to Pass the Vote Count Anxiety

by Mandatory Editors

Waiting is excruciating. We can hardly stand the 30 minutes it takes for a pizza to arrive on our doorstep, yet here we are, still flexing our patience muscles 24 hours after the polls closed for the 2020 presidential election. Well, some of us are being patient. The rest of us are obsessively scrolling through Twitter, taking comfort in the fact that no one else seems to be able to remain calm and carry on.

All we need is to know is which color Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona (depending on the news outlet you’re watching) are going to turn. Until those states get their shit together, count their votes, and essentially declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election, let off a little steam with these 20 hilarious election memes.

