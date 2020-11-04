The 20 Funniest Post-Election Tweets to Soak Up Your Tears and Anxiety

“Are we there yet?” That’s how most Americans woke up the morning after Election Day. We all rushed to our phones and tapped over to a (hopefully) credible news site, then pored over the colorful maps and Electoral College tallies and, eventually, threw the phone down because trying to figure out which way this election is headed is impossible.

Then we spent the remainder of the day refreshing and refreshing the aforementioned news site and trying to do our everyday tasks while pretending that the biggest political showdown of our lifetime wasn’t hanging in the balance.

Still with us? Good. Breathe, everybody. We’re going to get through this one way or another. While we await the official word on who won the 2020 presidential election, give yourself a break — and hopefully a laugh, too — with these hilarious post-election tweets.

Whew…? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 4, 2020

And now, a quick tutorial on managing that #postelection stress… pic.twitter.com/cRgsHb7GOn — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) November 4, 2020

Americans should not only have off for Election Day we should have off election week to mentally handle accepting potential outcome #Elections2020 #postelection #Election2020 — traciebeer (@traciebeer) November 4, 2020

All these touch screens make these cable news anchors so hard!!!! My god, they love touching their screens. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 4, 2020

Finding ways to unwind while the results come in. pic.twitter.com/DeBOLs0y5C — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 4, 2020

Usually when a man steals children and keeps them in cages he goes to jail. But in America he is neck and neck for president. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 4, 2020

Let’s not be too judgmental, who among us hasn’t said something stupid and embarrassing at 2am? — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 4, 2020

Me right now pic.twitter.com/AELVKY6ebv — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 4, 2020

America is a racist woman named Jenn with a “Believe” tattoo and chunky highlights who got married at Disney World to a goateed man who cheats on her. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) November 4, 2020

Every single piece of White House China is going to end up on eBay — Molly Jong-Fast(@MollyJongFast) November 4, 2020

Dear World:

What we meant to say was, HALF of us are better than this. Love,

America — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) November 4, 2020

Waiting is making us age faster than a president ages while being president #Election2020 — Carmen Lynch (@CarmenComedian) November 4, 2020

Half the country roots for Darth Vader & calls Luke Skywalker a “snowflake.” — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) November 4, 2020

Though I never threw a party in high school, I imagine the panic I’m feeling is like when your mom calls in the am to say they’re coming home a day early and they are almost home. — You’r’ Not Alone (@GaryGulman) November 4, 2020

America: too early to call. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 4, 2020

Oh look — a sane, intelligent speech by a President. https://t.co/GqrhgAdlie — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 4, 2020

