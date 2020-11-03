Toss Your Cookies: Girl Scouts Tweet and Delete Support For Amy Coney Barrett, And Zack Braff Tells Those Girls Where to Go!

The Girl Scouts are supposed to stand for something. The innocence of childhood. Being resourceful. Female empowerment. OK, and cookies. We mostly know them from the cookies. The annual binge-fest that happens in the winter when those colorful boxes appear in droves on street corners or (if we’re lucky) delivered to our doorsteps, is something we look forward to every year.

But now the Girl Scouts are in a heap of controversy thanks to a (now-deleted) tweet regarding newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“Congratulations Amy Coney Barrett on becoming the 5th woman appointed to the Supreme Court since its inception in 1789,” read the tweet, which was posted last week along with a photo of Barrett.

Those words drew instant ire from opponents of the conservative judge, who is accused of wanting to limit women’s rights.

Girl Scouts, this tweet is really disappointing and won’t age well when access to safe abortion and the healthcare needs of millions of women and girls is gutted in this country because of Barrett’s addition to the court. https://t.co/TfEqf3B8E1 — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 28, 2020

“Girl Scouts, this tweet is really disappointing and won’t age well when access to safe abortion and the healthcare needs of millions of women and girls is gutted in this country because of Barrett’s addition to the court,” actress Amber Tamblyn responded.

She wasn’t the only celebrity to respond. Scrubs actor Zach Braff threw in his two cents with this tweet:

*Googles “How do you make your own thin mints.” — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) October 28, 2020

“*Googles “How do you make your own thin mints,”” the clever quip read.

Of course, the Girl Scouts realized their error and posted a PR-polished statement:

“Earlier today, we shared a post highlighting the five women who have been appointed to the Supreme Court. It was quickly viewed as a political and partisan statement which was not our intent and we have removed the post…. Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization. We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women.”

Which, in turn, drew backlash from Karens on the alt-right side of the fence. Oh, and Megyn Kelly.

This is pathetic @girlscouts. It’s not “partisan” to generically congratulate the 5th woman ever to join the High Court. It’s patriotic. Taking your tweet down *is* partisan, however, and a real disappointment. https://t.co/ecct6oU8O4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 29, 2020

Alas, you can’t please everybody. Not even with Girl Scout cookies. We’ll just have to agree to disagree. (Samoas FTW.)

Cover Photo: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

