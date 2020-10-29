Fun

The Mandatory Funniest 2020 Pumpkin Carvings

by Christopher Osburn

Every Halloween, on top of handing out candy, we look forward to carving pumpkins. Whether you carve a traditional jack-o-lantern, a frightening creature, or a person or character from trending pop culture, it’s always fun to carve up a giant pumpkin.

This year, since things are a little different than most years, so are the pumpkins. From Dr. Fauci to Joe Exotic, check out our favorites below.

Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

