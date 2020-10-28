Lindsey Graham Repeatedly Begs for Donations on Fox News, We Suggest Starting an OnlyFans and Earning It, Linds

Remember Lindsey Graham? He’s the senator from South Carolina who is frenemies with President Trump. Their on-again, off-again relationship began in 2016 with Graham giving a fairly accurate depiction of Trump after the president called him an idiot. Graham stated that Trump was

“a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” who “doesn’t represent my [Republican] party.” Sounds good, right? Except, then Trump won the presidency and suddenly Mr. Graham changed his tune significantly. Like most politicians trying to save their own asses, Graham became very complimentary of Trump, but only when it benefitted himself (i.e. kept him in the Senate).

In an interview with the New York Times back in February of 2019, Graham stated that his support of Trump was an effort “to be relevant.” He continued, stating that he’s “got an opportunity up here working with the president to get some really good outcomes for the country…I have never been called this much by a president in my life. He’s asked me to do some things and I’ve asked him to do some things in return.”

Weird, right? That doesn’t sound suspicious at all. Graham also stated that “I personally like him. We play golf. He’s very nice to me.” Yeah, well. Everybody in Washington is nice to everybody when there is something to be gained. Graham scratched Trump’s back multiple times (like during his impeachment, for example) but, unfortunately, Trump has been too busy to repay the favor(s). This is why Lindsey Graham has been appearing on Fox News a whole bunch, begging for money from viewers for his 2020 senate campaign.

Newsweek reports that Graham has begged Fox News viewers to donate to his campaign at least five times in the span of two weeks. He’s doing this because his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, is currently outperforming and outraising him almost two-to-one. Graham stated that the reason for this is because his state is trying to punish him for his work in the Russia scandal and for his support of the new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“The Democrats are going crazy raising money against the president, myself,” Graham told Fox News. “They’re loading me up because I’m chairman of the judiciary committee, trying to get to the bottom of what happened with the Russian collusion, and get Amy Barrett through.”

So, basically, his Democratic opponent is raising more money than he is, and he’s afraid that he won’t get to be in the Senate anymore. This is why he’s begging viewers to donate “$5 or $10.” What Senator Graham doesn’t understand is that money can’t buy happiness or respect, and the fact of the matter is that the American people don’t respect him. They don’t trust him either. And it will be very interesting to see if his opinions about Donald Trump change yet again after the 2020 election. In the meantime, if Senator Graham is really hurting for money that much, we suggest doing what everybody else does when money is tight — start an OnlyFans page. We’re sure there’s a market for old, white, ass-kissing, spineless morons. He’s been sucking the presidential teat for the past four years; he may as well charge people to watch him do it.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cover Photo: Darren McCollester (Getty Images)

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.