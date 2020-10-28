Toddler Turns Household Skeleton Into BFF, Welcome to the Party Kid

We could all use a good friend right about now. If we’re lucky, we have at least one confidant we can call and lean on during quarantine. If you’re a kid, however, you might have to invent a friend. For many children, this means an imaginary BFF. But for one 2-year-old, he discovered that the best kind of buddy is bony.

Yes, the little tike named Theo resurrected a 5-foot skeleton from his family’s basement stash of Halloween decorations and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

“They are two peas in a pod,” said Abigail, the mom of the toddler, in an interview with CNN.

Benny, named after the skeleton in the movie Halloweentown, goes everywhere – from the car to the beach to the park to the grocery store. Theo loves trying to feed Benny (we’re guessing he wants to fatten him up) and even reads his skeleton friend bedtime stories.

Unfortunately, Theo can be a little rough and tumble with his buddy. “Benny’s head has fallen off a few times,” Abigail admitted.

Theo is planning on channeling his own inner Benny by dressing up as a skeleton for Halloween – after which, his mom hopes to retire Benny back to his home in the basement.

Cover Photo: @abigailkbrady (Instagram)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Honest Timeline: Reluctantly Going to a Halloween Costume Party When You Hate Dressing Up

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.