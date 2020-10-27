RANKED! The Dumbest Things Trump Has Said in 2020

To say that Donald Trump says really dumb things would be like saying Jesus is kind of a nice guy. Yes, we understand the dichotomy of that sentence. The point is, our president is a dumbass and he continues to prove himself as a dumbass pretty much any time he appears on television. Or sends a tweet.

Abraham Lincoln, the only president who has done more for Black people besides Trump, according to the man himself, has said that it’s “better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.” Well, clearly our Commander-in-Chief has not taken the advice of his favorite president (besides himself) because he continues to prove himself a fool with every cringe-inducing statement he makes. Whether he’s saying something racist, something creepy, or just something entirely bat-shit crazy, President Trump makes even former president George W. Bush seem like a master orator. This year, especially, Trump has put his foot in his mouth more times than, well, more times than he’s probably paid porn stars to put his foot in their mouths.

We digress.

2020 has been a strange year and when this country has needed a leader, we’ve gotten a petulant child upset that his mommy wouldn’t give him any juice. As a result, we’ve at least gotten some absolute gems of quotes from President Trump. Here is a list of the dumbest things Trump has said in 2020, ranked by their dumbness.

Cover Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

1/44 44. On the Importance of 'The Wall' - January 9, 2020 "Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including sections 201 and 301 of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.), hereby declare that a national emergency exists at the southern border of the United States, and that section 12302 of title 10, United States Code, is invoked and made available, according to its terms, to the Secretaries of the military departments concerned, subject to the direction of the Secretary of Defense in the case of the Secretaries of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.”

2/44 43. On Scientists Who Believe in Climate Change - January 21, 2020 "This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time for optimism. To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial profits of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortune tellers."



3/44 42. On Testing Negative for COVID-19 - May 21, 2020 “In another sense, I tested positively toward negative, right? So no. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative. But that's a way of saying it. Positively toward the negative.”

4/44 41. On Withholding Federal Aid From States Who Don't Like Him - March 27, 2020 “I want them to be appreciative. If they don’t treat you [me] right, I don’t call.”



5/44 40. On Threats of Shutting Down Twitter For Fact-Checking Him - May 28, 2020 “[This will] defend free speech from one of the gravest dangers it has faced in American history.”

6/44 39. On Social Distancing Before He Contracted COVID-19 - March 5, 2020 “You can’t be a politician and not shake hands. People come out—when I leave, I’ll be shaking hands with people. They want to shake your hand, they want to say hello. They want to hug you, they want to kiss you. I don’t care.”



7/44 38. On Social Distancing After He Contracted COVID-19 - October 12, 2020 “The thing with me, the nice part — I went through it and now they say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll walk into that audience- I'll walk in there and I’ll kiss everyone in that audience; I’ll kiss the guys, and the beautiful women, and everybody. And I’ll just give ya a big, fat kiss."

8/44 37. On Holding a Rally on the Anniversary of a Massacre - June 18, 2020 “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous.”



9/44 36. On Racism - October 22, 2020 “I’m the least racist person in the room.”

10/44 35. On Racism - March 16, 2020 “The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!”



11/44 34. On His Impeachment - April 3, 2020 “I think I’m getting A-plusses for the way I handled myself during a phony impeachment. Okay? It was a hoax.”

12/44 33. On COVID, Part 1 - February 10, 2020 “You know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat — as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April.”



13/44 32. On COVID, Part 2 - February 25, 2020 “China is working very, very hard. I have spoken to President Xi, and they’re working very hard. And if you know anything about him, I think he’ll be in pretty good shape. They’re — they’ve had a rough patch, and I think right now they have it — it looks like they’re getting it under control more and more. They’re getting it more and more under control. So I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away.”

14/44 31. On COVID, Part 3 - February 27, 2020 “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear. And from our shores, we — you know, it could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows.”



15/44 30. On COVID, Part 4 - March 4, 2020 "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number. Now, this is just my hunch, and — but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it's very mild. They will get better very rapidly. They don't even see a doctor. So, if we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better."

16/44 29. On COVID, Part 5 - March 21, 2020 “I’d love to have it open by Easter, OK? I would love to have it open by Easter. I will tell you that right now. It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this, too. I would l’ve to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”



17/44 28. On COVID, Part 6 - March 31, 2020 “It’s going to go away, hopefully at the end of the month. And, if not, hopefully it will be soon after that.”

18/44 27. On COVID, Part 7 - April 29, 2020 “It’s going to go. It’s going to leave. It’s going to be gone. It’s going to be eradicated. And it might take longer. It might be in smaller sections. It’ll be — it won’t be what we had. And we also learned a lot.”



19/44 26. On COVID, Part 8 - July 19, 2020 “I’ll be right eventually. I will be right eventually. You know I said, ‘It’s going to disappear.’ I’ll say it again. It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right.”

20/44 25. On COVID, Part...We're Losing Count - March 20, 2020 “We altogether have done a very good job.”



21/44 24. On COVID, Part It Doesn't Even Matter - July 19, 2020 “It’s going to disappear, and I’ll be right. Because I’ve been right probably more than anybody else.”

22/44 23. On COVID Testing - June 23, 2020 “Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!”



23/44 22. On His Television Ratings, Amidst a Global Pandemic - March 30, 2020 “The numbers are continuing to rise.”

24/44 21. On the World Health Organization Declaring COVID-19 a Pandemic “They called it wrong. They really, really missed the call.”



25/44 20. On Being President - April 13, 2020 “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

26/44 19. On Protests After the Death of George Floyd - April 17, 2020 “Liberate Michigan! Liberate Minnesota! Liberate Virginia, and save your great 2 nd Amendment. It is under siege!”



27/44 18. On BLM Protests - May 29, 2020 “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

28/44 17. On Comparisons to Abraham Lincoln, Who Was Assassinated - May 3, 2020 “I’ve done more than any other president in the history of our country. They always said nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.”



29/44 16. On COVID-19 Testing - June 18, 2020 “I personally think testing is overrated, even though I created the greatest testing machine in history.”

30/44 15. On Passing a Mental Acuity Test - July 10, 2020 “I actually took one when I — very recently, when I — when I was — the radical left were saying, is he all there? Is he all there? And I proved I was all there, because I got — I aced it. I aced the test. The doctors were very surprised. They said, ‘that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did.’”



31/44 14. On Affordable Housing for Low Income Families - July 29, 2020 “I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low-income housing built in your neighborhood…Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

32/44 13. On Election Results - August 11, 2020 “China will own the United States if this election is lost by Donald Trump. If I don’t win…you’re going to have to learn to speak Chinese, you want to know the truth.”



33/44 12. On QAnon - August 19, 2020 “I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand that they like me very much, which I appreciate.”

34/44 11. On a Peaceful Transfer of Power If He Loses the Election - September 23, 2020 “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens.”



35/44 10. On UV Treatment Curing COVID-19 - April 23, 2020 “Suppose that we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.”

36/44 9. On Combating COVID-19 with Herd Immunity - September 15, 2020 “You’ll develop, you’ll develop herd — like a herd mentality. It’s going to be, it’s going to be herd-developed, and that’s going to happen.”



37/44 8. On Police Shoving a 75-Year-Old Man to the Ground - June 8, 2020 “Could be an ANTIFA provocateur. He fell harder than was pushed...Could be a setup?”

38/44 7. On Speaking to 90-Year-Old WWII Veterans Without a Mask - May 8, 2020 “The wind was blowing so hard and such a direction that if the plague ever reached them, I’d be very surprised. It could have reached me, too. You didn’t worry about me, you only worried about them, but that’s OK.”



39/44 6. On Visiting Fallen Veterans - September 3, 2020 “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

40/44 5. On Ways to Lower COVID-19 Cases - June 20, 2020 “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’”



41/44 4. On Kenosha Killer, Kyle Rittenhouse - August 31, 2020 “That was an interesting situation. He was trying to get away from them, I guess it looks like, and he fell and then they very violently attacked him… I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed.”

42/44 3. On the Proud Boys, a White Nationalist Group Threatening Violence to Americans - September 29, 2020 “Stand back and stand by.”



43/44 2. On Alleged Sex Trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell After Her Arrest - July 22, 2020 “I wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

44/44 1. On Bleach Curing COVID-19 - April 23, 2020 “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.”

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.