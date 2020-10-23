Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 10-23-2020

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

THEM: Why do NBA players wear those stupid messages on their jerseys? Why make everything political? Do that on your own time! ALSO THEM: pic.twitter.com/D8yi9LdS3t — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) October 20, 2020

Thank you Kirstie Alley for finally giving me a way to properly visualize the election pic.twitter.com/R0eiDjKvET — Todd S (@TCS_96) October 18, 2020

Kamala reminds me of the cool principle that be doing the young Joc dance at pep rally’s and kno all the rap songs but gonna expel you for a lil weed — Le$ 🥩x🦐™ (@SteakxShrimp) October 20, 2020

My sources are telling me that the moon wants to borrow $12,000 https://t.co/F4LXDq3N3p — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 21, 2020

i threw out all my old vibrators and people started sending me free brand new vibrators; god can't give you that $100 bill if youre holding on to that $50 — ashley ray (@theashleyray) October 22, 2020

Fuck it. Making a werewolf — Jurassic Park Updates (@JurassicPark2go) October 22, 2020

When I take my bra off to eat… that’s me in my true authentic power — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) October 22, 2020

Say what you will about Quibi, but few media outlets are willing to bet on emerging talent and then lock their work behind a paywall to stop them from emerging any further. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 21, 2020

Hmmm. Why is coco so quiet? Ohhhhh pic.twitter.com/xaSmNdRaz6 — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 21, 2020

I’ve worked in an office environment since I was 18 years old and have found it pretty easy to not jerk off at work. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 21, 2020

welcome to 2020 where the pedophiles get taken down by motherfucking borat — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) October 21, 2020

I’ve fixed the music on this. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/wh5aXQGN9O — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) October 18, 2020

oh no is she ok?? pic.twitter.com/cWQrbqw2lW — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) October 20, 2020

Just dropped off my ballot. Good luck, Kanye! pic.twitter.com/M22wXy4DPt — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) October 20, 2020

“I’ll murder husbands AND wives” https://t.co/pNsGObUsc4 — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) October 20, 2020

