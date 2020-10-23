Debate Watchers Stunned to Hear Moderator Kristen Welker Is More Racist Than President Trump, Despite Being a Black Woman (His Words, Not Ours)

President Trump spewed a lot of bullshit during the final presidential debate last night. But perhaps the biggest shocker was the moment when he declared that he was the “least racist person in this room.” That assertion is unbelievable enough, given all the evidence to the contrary throughout his lifetime, but it hit even harder because, well, one of the people in the room was moderator Kristen Welker, the first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate since 1992.

Suffice to say, viewers were taken aback by Trump’s hyperbole.

“I’m the least racist person in the room!” Kristin Welker: pic.twitter.com/fjiQ51mT3b — Daniel ‘danbanbam’ Spencer (@danbanbam) October 23, 2020

I will never forget how “the least racist person in the room” harassed our first Black President with a racist birther lie for eight straight years, and then REFUSED to apologize. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 23, 2020

Pro tip: Anyone that says they’re “the least racist person in the room” is in fact the most racist person in the room. — Ato Essandoh (@AtoEssandoh) October 23, 2020

Donald Trump – “I’m the least racist person in the room.” Trump is not even the least racist person in a room that he’s in by himself.#Debates2020 #DebateTonight — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) October 23, 2020

But really, does anything Trump says come as a surprise anymore? According to him, he’s always the best, the first, the most, the biggliest, etc., and we’d certainly believe him if he was talking about what a huge white supremacist asshole he is. But the least racist person? Come on. There isn’t a room in the world where that would be true.

The only way to make this deranged (and definitely racist) Pinnochio shut up? Vote.

Cover Photos: Pool / Pool and Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.