New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Is 56, Reminding Us Men Will Take Anything (Including a Classy Mama)

by Mandatory Editors

Sports Illustrated has become the authority on who looks best in a swimsuit. The magazine has featured lovely ladies like Tyra Banks, Elle MacPherson, Heidi Klum, Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham in its most coveted issue.

Over the years, the exclusive group of barely-clad bikini goddesses has evolved to include diverse body types. Now, the magazine is breaking the age barrier, too. Its newest model is 56-year-old Kathy Jacobs. The gray-haired, 5’3” mom won a model search contest conducted by the magazine and looks stunning in a tiny black bikini in an image from the forthcoming spread.

Happy Monday everyone!!!! I love this shot by @yutsai88 for @si_swimsuit !!! I’m honestly posting it to motivate myself to workout this morning!!!! Lol

In addition to modeling, Jacobs is a hardcore baker who posts tutorials of her delectable pastries on social media. Her Instagram is full of sweet treats interspersed with photo shoots and exercise snaps. She even went viral on TikTok after a user posted a video of her ruling the runway with the caption “Granny still got it.” (Though she is not a grandmother…yet.)

To the critics who say Sports Illustrated models are objectifying themselves, Jacobs says, well, yeah. So what? “I do wanna be sexy and I don’t give an f-u-you know what because I feel that one of the biggest obstacles for women over 50 to overcome in this world is not seeing themselves as sexy anymore,” she told Today. “So if people see me as objectifying myself as being sexy, heck yes!”

Maybe age doesn’t matter after all. Or maybe men aren’t that picky. Put anyone in a bikini and you’ll have our attention. Still, we have a feeling that after seeing Jacobs’ Sports Illustrated spread, we’ll be increasing the age limit on our dating apps.

Cover Photo: Yu Tsai / Sports Illustrated

