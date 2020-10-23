Your Favorite Celebrity Women Are Posting Selfies In Pink Underwear For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Celebrity women are stripping down to their skivvies to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In partnership with Kit Undergarments, famous ladies like Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, and Dakota Fanning are posing in their pink bras, panties, and bodysuits as part of a social media campaign to remind women to get their mammograms and to raise funds for breast cancer research.

For the entire month of October, the brand is donating $1 to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund each time someone posts an underwear pic hashtagged #kitstokickcancer and tagged @kitundergarments. Kit Undergarments is also donating 5 percent of its sales from this month to the fund.

As far as social media campaigns go, this one is sexy, colorful, and a whole lotta fun. Scroll down to see the celeb participants so far.

Want more eye candy? Check out Kit Undergarments on Instagram! Do one better by buying your girlfriend a sweet new lingerie ensemble and supporting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at the same time.

Cover Photo: @katehudson (Instagram)

