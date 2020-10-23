Your Favorite Celebrity Women Are Posting Selfies In Pink Underwear For Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Celebrity women are stripping down to their skivvies to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In partnership with Kit Undergarments, famous ladies like Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana, and Dakota Fanning are posing in their pink bras, panties, and bodysuits as part of a social media campaign to remind women to get their mammograms and to raise funds for breast cancer research.
For the entire month of October, the brand is donating $1 to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund each time someone posts an underwear pic hashtagged #kitstokickcancer and tagged @kitundergarments. Kit Undergarments is also donating 5 percent of its sales from this month to the fund.
As far as social media campaigns go, this one is sexy, colorful, and a whole lotta fun. Scroll down to see the celeb participants so far.
It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company to #kitstokickcancer Sending a HUGE hug to all the survivors, the fighters and the families who have had to sadly say goodbye to loved ones. We fight to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime! Let’s do this $1 for every post with #kitstokickcancer will be donated to @wcrfcure (See @kitundergarments for more info) ….also, voting in underwear is fun! So don’t forget if you have a mail in ballot to get it in as soon as possible
I wear pink in honor of all women I know and love who have battled breast cancer. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer! They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #kitstokickcancer
@kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawarenessmonth They will also donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments!!! Be sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer !
So happy to support @kitundergarments for breast cancer awareness month. They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of October. In addition, @kitundergarments will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tag them and use #KitstoKickCancer
Save the boobies! @kitundergarments has partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales the entire month of October in support of #breastcancerawareness month (my beloved mama is a survivor ). In addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Make sure to tag @kitundergarments and use #KitstoKickCancer. Early detection is key ladies! Let this be a reminder to schedule your much dreaded but life-saving mammo, stat!
there is a lot going on in the world right now, but it is also Breast Cancer Awareness and I’m so grateful to @kitundergarments for partnering with @wcrfcure to donate 5% of their sales for the entire month of october. you can help too because they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments! #kitstokickcancer
Celebrating our ( . Y . ) this month (and always!) with @kitundergarments. Proud of you @sweetbabyjamie @simoneharouche for creating a brand that values and celebrates our bodies — keeping us healthy and thriving. Proceeds from every sale this month will support breast cancer research @wcrfcure
October is Breast Cancer awareness month! please please don’t procrastinate getting your mammograms/ultrasounds ladies! Sending love to all who have fought and are currently fighting, and to those in my family who are, I love you and am standing with you! I am wearing an @kitundergarments bra because they have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for October
Boobs are the great neutralizer to political chaos. Both sides have them and love to motorboat them. Babies from both sides of the aisle need them. It’s breast cancer awareness month and I’m joining my friends @kitundergarments company for #kitstokickcancer ! They have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales for the entire month of October. An additional $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments and tags #kitstokickcancer
hi friends it’s breast cancer awareness month sending so much love to all the survivors, those fighting it now, and the families and friends of those who have had to say goodbye to loved ones. wouldn’t it be amazing to see the end of breast cancer in our lifetime? so happy to help spread the word that my friends at @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating 5% of sales for the entire month of october. in addition, they will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments #KitstoKickCancer
