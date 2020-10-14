Fun / Weird News

California Pastor Transformed Into Porn Star, Oh Good Lord the Irony!

by Mandatory Editors

From saint to sinner. That’s the trajectory of 36-year-old Nikole Mitchell of California. The former pastor and mother of three left the Church to pursue a career in porn on OnlyFans.

“The fullness of who I was was no longer welcome [in church],” Mitchell, who identifies as queer, lamented on the British TV show This Morning. “I had these desires to express myself in ways I’d never been able to.”

Mitchell grew up in a Baptist family but fantasized about becoming a stripper from a young age. She instead channeled her penchant for performance into the pulpit at an evangelist megachurch in St. Paul, Minnesota. But after attending an LGBT theater performance, she had a revelation and decided she could no longer live a duplicitous life. She came out as bisexual to her then-husband of around six years. While Mitchell claims the Mr. was supportive of her sexual identity, the couple eventually divorced.

In the wake of her reinvention as a stripper and erotic model based in Los Angeles, many of her church-going pals excommunicated her; others joined OnlyFans anonymously to gawk. Mitchell currently has 96K followers on Instagram and has shared her story with multiple news and entertainment outlets, including on Jimmy Kimmel.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGJCBQ_pSyr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“My sexuality is incredibly healing and sacred,” she told the New York Post. “And when I give this gift to people, it blesses them.”

Amen to that. You’re preaching to the choir here. Take us to church!

Cover Photo: New York Post

Deep Dive: Is It Wrong to Pay for Sex?

MORE NEWS:

Deep Dive: Is Porn Ruining Your Sex Life?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.