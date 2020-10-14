12 Smart and Sexy Halloween Costumes That Are So 2020

2020. What a year. With coronavirus, murder hornets, paper toilet hoarding, a hand sanitizer shortage, and a presidential election, the past 10 months have been a non-stop parade of outrageous, unpredictable events. It only makes sense that some of these would be memorialized — and mocked — in Halloween costume form. The bummer, of course, is that because of COVID-19, Halloween is essentially canceled. Alas.

Still, there’s nothing stopping you from getting all dressed up and attending a virtual party or posting an epic Instagram pic. If you’re having trouble picking the perfect get-up (or just need a laugh), we suggest one of these 12 smart and sexy costumes. Don’t let the ‘rona ruin the best holiday of the year.

Cover Photo: Yandy

1/12 Hand Sanitizer This was one of the products playing hard-to-get at peak pandemic. Scarcity is sexy. Costume: Yandy

2/12 Hand Sanitizer (Again) Because you can never have too much hand sanitizer. Photo: Tipsy Elves



3/12 Banana Bread Boredom Baking banana bread was a huge trend early on in quarantine, though whether or not this costume is as hot as a loaf of the sweet stuff is up for debate. Photo: Yandy

4/12 Mail-In Ballot Mail-in ballots are the sexiest (and safest) way to vote this year. Photo: Yandy



5/12 Sexy Postal Worker Whatever makes you feel more, um, comfortable with the USPS is something we heartily endorse. Postal carriers have never been more important -- or hotter. Photo: Yandy

6/12 Sexy Murder Hornet When insects attack, we only wish they looked like this. Photo: Yandy



7/12 Sexy Containment Suit This costume went viral back in 2014 when ebola was the virus to beat. Why not resurrect it now in honor of the 'rona? Photo: BrandsOnSale.com

8/12 Bottle of Corona We could all use a beer right about now, but drinking Corona will never be the same again. Photo: Costume SuperCenter



9/12 Sexy White Claw The trendy seltzer everyone was drinking this summer is one sexy beverage. Photo: Yandy

10/12 Toilet Paper Perhaps the most coveted paper good of the year, this costume epitomizes American's No. 1 obsession of 2020. Photo: Rasta Imposta



11/12 Disinfectant Wipes This costume isn't sexy but it is smart. So many hard surfaces, so many germs. If you ever want to get it on on a table, countertop, or bathroom sink again, you're going to need a canister of these. Photo: Rasta Imposta

12/12 Face Mask Bikini This DIY costume is cheap and easy. Boobs not included. Photo: Etsy

