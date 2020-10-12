Algorithm Fail: Facebook Bans Onion Ad For Showing Too Much Skin

Algorithms are imperfect. You see this whenever YouTube suggests a video wildly out of sync with what you normally watch or Instagram keeps giving you advertisements for things you would never buy. Well, Facebook’s algorithm apparently has a bug, too, because it recently banned an onion ad.

Say what? Yes, the social media behemoth apparently scanned a Gaze Seed Company’s ad for $1.99 Walla Wallas and determined that the root vegetables were arranged in a “sexually suggestive manner.”

Photo: Facebook

“I guess something about the two round shapes there could be misconstrued as boobs or something, nude in some way,” Jackson McLean, a manager at the Newfoundland-based firm, told CBC News. “You’d have to have a pretty active imagination to look at that and get something sexual out of it.”

We wouldn’t put anything past the imaginations of Facebook users. It is where fake news thrives, after all. But come on, if an onion looks alluring to you, you definitely don’t get out enough.

McLean tried to alert Facebook of the flub, but didn’t hear back…until the media caught wind of it. Then he got a response.

“We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps, but sometimes it doesn’t know a walla walla onion from a, well, you know,” said Meg Sinclair, a rep for Facebook Canada told CBC News. “We restored the ad and are sorry for the business’ trouble.”

No word on whether Facebook apologized for slut-shaming the onions, but we imagine they’re steamin’ mad.

Cover Photo: VvoeVale (Getty Images)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.