The Funniest Tweets From the Vice Presidential Debate: Fly Guy v. Mamala Harris

By Mandatory Editors

Although the Presidential Debate was a complete disaster, we hoped Kamala Harris and Mike Pence could have a comprehendible VP debate. When was the last time anyone ever cared about the Vice Presidential debate? The answer is never, but these are the times with two old candidates, one of which is riddled with COVID and experimental drugs. Between a stream of lies and a single fly (Mike Pence’s only Black friend), Twitter had plenty to say about it, and we have all the best reactions from the VPs themselves.

One thing is for sure, the winner was the fly. Pretty fly for a white guy.

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

https://twitter.com/jchaltiwanger/status/1314008683261636614?s=20

 

https://twitter.com/MattOswaltVA/status/1314009052418961410

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/solomongeorgio/status/1314014105749975040

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/jordanzakarin/status/1314018269666435072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/MikePenceFly___/status/1314030304651169792

 

