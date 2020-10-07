News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong

It’s hard to keep track of who has what these days. While coronavirus is certainly the most high-profile malady, we can’t blame anyone for getting confused about the reasons for someone’s out-of-sorts behavior, especially people in the president’s bubble.

To wit: One TV news anchor’s tiny flub turned into a big fat viral video on Twitter this week. His mistake? While updating viewers on White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s new COVID-19 diagnosis, he said, “Another member of Donald Trump’s inner circle testing positive for cocaine.”

@patkiernan Of course they are on cocaine 😭😭😭 My favorite news anchor pic.twitter.com/U8GxUaCLx0 — Zendelle Adriel ☄️🥵 (@ZendelleP) October 5, 2020

“Cocaine” and “COVID” sound an awful lot alike – both start with “C,” have two vowels, and ruin lives, but that’s where the similarities end. Even if the slip was unintentional, we’re not sure the news anchor was wrong, given the rumors that have swirled in the past that both President Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., are fans of the powder. (“White” House, indeed.)

The news anchor realized his mistake and corrected himself moments later, but not before the clip spread on social media like cocaine on a windy day.

It’s even better than bleach https://t.co/ldFLgdyEqr — Sam (@10olive) October 6, 2020

That's one "on the nose" Freudian slip! https://t.co/8zGaErUg7G — Jonathon Bainbridge (@jbainbri) October 6, 2020

Whatever Trump has – COVID, cocaine addiction, narcissistic personality disorder – one thing’s for sure: the man needs professional help, STAT.

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.