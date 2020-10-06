Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event

Hey! It’s Fat Bear Week! Never heard of it? Well, let us enlighten you. It’s only the most excellent autumnal trend in nature — and on the internet.

The annual elimination tournament pits big bears against one another as they bulk up for hibernation. Bears have been known to weigh in at over 1,000 pounds and the ones at Katami National Park in Alaska are said to be among the biggest in the world. So every year, the park broadcasts footage from its six webcams around the park featuring the animals fishing or strolling around the grounds. The park creates a bracket and each day brings a new matchup. People vote online for their favorite fatty. What a wild way to celebrate body acceptance!

Here's how to participate in #FatBearWeek: this is an elimination tournament to determine who will be crowned 2020's fattest bear on the Brooks River. For each pairing of bears, you will be given the opportunity to vote on our new #FatBearWeek website, https://t.co/bcJqAzVU3F pic.twitter.com/wCQTu4zUmM — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 29, 2020

There are also Q&A opportunities and other special events associated with the competition, not to mention the hilarious comments of human spectators on social media using the hashtag #FatBearWeek. Animal lovers really get into this.

A thread with pics of the bears of this year’s #FatBearWeek to cheer you up after the stress of the debates. 🐻 Here’s 747, who deserves to finally be crowned champion. pic.twitter.com/2rTtyXTYC9 — Spooky Scary Iranian 🌙🦇 (@typicalfeminist) September 30, 2020

When I moved to Pennsylvania nobody told me #FatBearWeek was a thing. I might have come sooner! pic.twitter.com/hcEevsopJy — Charles Patterson (@CEPattersonJr) October 1, 2020

Throwback to last Halloween. #FatBearWeek winner Holly before and after she plumped up. @kmdaggerhart pic.twitter.com/BjMdjxpbXC — Anna Berger (@berger629) September 30, 2020

Had to embroider a portrait of my muse, reigning champion 435 Holly, for #FatBearWeek eve!! @KatmaiNPS pic.twitter.com/mBG7w4nyzF — maryl hairless (@maryl_harris) September 29, 2020

Who will be deemed the burliest beast of Brook River? You’ll find out on Oct. 6, when the winner is announced. We wonder if there will ever be a Bikini Bear Week to show how the animals slim down in preparation for summer? Now that we’d like to see!

Cover Photo: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.