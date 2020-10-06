Fun / Weird News
Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation

by Mandatory Editors

There’s a lot of buzz around the 2020 presidential election but that doesn’t necessarily translate to voter participation. One sex shop (in Montana, of all places) is trying to change that. It’s offering female customers free red, white, and blue vibrators if they pledge to vote.

Billy McWilliams of Erotique adult store in Bozeman wants to “make America orgasm again.” That’s why he’s giving away 2,200 bullet vibrators valued around $12.95 each in a promotion called The Great American Orgasm. The naughty sex toys are accompanied by an American flag sticker that reads, “I came and I voted.”

“It’s not a Republican orgasm or a Democrat orgasm, it’s an American orgasm,” McWilliams told SWNS. “Someone has to help us come together.”

McWilliams isn’t just concerned about getting women to do their civic duty. He’s also raising awareness about the orgasm gap. Fourteen percent of women in the U.S. have never had an orgasm. Of every three orgasms, two go to men and only one goes to women.

“This vibrator is an easy, discreet, no judgment sex toy and it makes women’s lives better,” he said. “In these stressful times, everybody needs a little or a big orgasm.”

Get your freak on and get the vote out at the same time! It’s what a true patriot would do.

