Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!)

by Mandatory Editors

What in the ever-loving heck has the world come to? Beloved actor Rick Moranis, best known from your favorite childhood movies like Ghostbusters and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, was punched in the head on the Upper East Side of New York yesterday.

The unprovoked attack occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning as the 67-year-old Canadian strolled along Central Park West near West 70th Street near his apartment building. A stranger (ironically wearing an “I [heart] NY” sweatshirt) struck him, knocking him to the ground.

Photo: DCPI

Though Moranis went to a local hospital, his management has since said, “He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Moranis reported the incident, which was caught on video, to police, but the suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Whoever did this, know that there’s a rabid fan base ready to exact its revenge.

Rick Moranis is the people’s hero and we simply won’t stand for this!

At least one person was able to find humor in this sad situation – fellow Canuk Ryan Reynolds, who recently appeared in a Mint Mobile commercial with Moranis.

“Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020,” Reynolds said. “Glad to hear he’s okay.”

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

