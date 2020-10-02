The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

By now, you’ve heard the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19. While we take no joy in their – or anyone else’s – coronavirus diagnosis, we have to admit, it’s mighty ironic that the man who once claimed the deadly virus was a hoax now has physical evidence that it’s not.

While we wait to see how this situation unfolds, we couldn’t help but check out Twitter to take the temperature of the populace upon the announcement of this unprecedented news. We wish everyone suffering from coronavirus well, but Twitter doesn’t…

These are the best tweet reactions to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Cover Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

Revenge is a dish best served COVID. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 2, 2020

I like the presidents who DON’T get covid. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) October 2, 2020

President Trump has been cured after the Covid-19 Virus committed suicide after a “hellish night inside that blob” — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) October 2, 2020

That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there. How can it escape? He wants to use it as a prop. “See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!” My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19. https://t.co/ANQWaNV7mR — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 2, 2020

Trump is in a tough spot because he doesn't believe in god or medicine. — Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) October 2, 2020

me when I found out trump has covid pic.twitter.com/LVsSlbW2ss — ahh!! it’s max (@ohitsmax) October 2, 2020

When people tell me that Trump family got covid 19 #TrumpCovid pic.twitter.com/ljihUGxQZ4 — Clickmagazinenyc (@Clickmagazinen3) October 2, 2020

Me walking away from the news after reading that Trump has COVID. pic.twitter.com/KmqPQgVkVd — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 2, 2020

Trump supporters who still believe COVID is a HOAX pic.twitter.com/WL5bDVwFpG — Tony Shnark (@TonyShnark) October 2, 2020

Trump is in three high risk groups for Covid: – He’s over 65 – He is obese – He is below the poverty line — Data Bear, PhD | 33 Days | #BidenHarris (@dataandpolitics) October 2, 2020

I think a lot of swing voters were just waiting to switch to the the first candidate who got COVID. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) October 2, 2020

Here’s an interesting irony: Everyone around Trump who gets #COVID19 may be in big trouble if they get their wish & gut Obamacare. Why? In the future, COVID will likely be classified by private insurers as a pre-existing condition. I’d know – I used to be an insurance exec. (1/8) — Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) October 2, 2020

the very rich are different from you and me: they get exposed to covid by the presidenthttps://t.co/GyRonr1prr — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) October 2, 2020

If you’re more offended by jokes than you’re offended at Trump mingling w/ppl at Bedminster after he knew he was exposed to Covid, you’re probably a Trump supporter. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) October 2, 2020

Maybe “wishing death of someone” includes legally inhibiting their ability to get low-cost medical care, or forcing them to toil in hazardous conditions under COVID, or letting people die from lead poisoning in the tap water. — Tom Wojcik (@TomWojcik) October 2, 2020

What do you call… A hot take on Trump’s Covid? A fever take A hot take on a superspreader event? A spit take A famous People of Praise handmaid with Covid? A head ache — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) October 2, 2020

Wouldn’t it be an incredible coincidence if Trump had a miraculous recovery from his new COVID-19 “vaccine“ just in time for Election Day? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 2, 2020

If anyone gives you shit for joking through a Republican’s COVID diagnosis, send them to me. — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) October 2, 2020

