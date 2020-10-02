Hungry Bear Waits Patiently as Campers Make Him a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Photo: Alan Powdrill (Getty Images)

There’s something strange about bears. If you find yourself hiking in the woods and you happen upon an angry grizzly bear, chances are you’re going to be filled with more terror than you’ve ever experienced in your life. But, for some reason, we all enjoy seeing silly, funny video clips of bears doing things we don’t expect them to do. This is exactly what happened back in August when a group of hikers had a very strange interaction with a bear.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 37-second clip shows a group of people sitting at a picnic table at a campsite. There’s a visible pack of beer and it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that the various campers have already enjoyed a few wobbly pops. We all know that having a few drinks lowers your inhibitions, but most of us wouldn’t be as calm and collected that we’d be okay with a bear suddenly strolling up to our campsite in search of provisions.

But, in a scene that more resembles a film starring a trained bear than real life, a bear is seen sitting at the table as if it belongs right there with its pals. That would be all well and good, but things get a lot stranger. Instead of distancing themselves from the potential bad day this bear could inflict on them, nobody gets up. Also, a man comes from off-screen with a jar of peanut butter and a loaf of bread.

The bear waits patiently as the man spreads peanut butter on a slice of bread before giving it to the bear. Cute, right? Well, while this is an adorable scene, it’s also very troubling.

You should never feed wild animals (especially bears). This kind of human contact makes them unafraid to stroll up on a group of campers. While this is obviously isn’t the first time this bear has done this, it won’t be its last and the next time might not end up quite as funny for the people it comes in contact with or the bear itself.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.