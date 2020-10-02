Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling

Photo: Murguia©photography (Getty Images)

Security cameras are the kind of purchase that you hope you never need. You buy them for security purposes, but you really hope that a day will never come where you have to review the footage of someone attempting to break into your home. Usually, the only actual interesting footage revolves around people falling down on camera or delivery drivers carelessly tossing breakable packages on your doorstep. Every now and then, your security camera catches something so strange and hilarious that you finally understand why you spent so much money to install them.

Because all the weirdest news stories come out of Florida, we’ll head to the Sunshine State for yet another. This one revolves around a security camera, a three-legged bear, Diet Coke. We understand that sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it really happened in Longwood, Florida.

The gist is this: the camera caught a bear that was missing one of its front limbs running into and out of a garage. Apparently, this bear needed a caffeine fix because, while it was in the garage, it grabbed a 2-liter of Diet Coke in its mouth. It happened at 8:30 a.m. so we can all relate to this immediate need for morning caffeine. While we opt for coffee, perhaps this bear has more of a sweet tooth (or fang).

Neighbors say this bear has been wandering around the area for a few days. Also, there was another sighting of a three-legged bear in the area back in 2019. We’ll say the odds are it’s the same bear.

While dissecting all of the strange elements of this story, we have one simple question. How did the bear walk away with the cola without puncturing the bottle? That’s what we call a talented bear.

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.