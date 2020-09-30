Fun

The Best Twitter Reactions to the First Presidential Debate Fiasco

by Mandatory Editors

Wow. This was chaos from the start, from lies and interruptions to dares and accusations. This debate wasn’t just off the rails, it wasn’t even loaded on the track to begin with. Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in the first presidential debate and it was madness. The most damning moment of the night was both Chris Wallace and Joe Biden literally dared the president of the United States to denounce white supremacy right there and he froze, didn’t know what to say, and instead asked “proud boys” to “stand back and stand by.” What?! We can put this in so many words but we have Twitter here to do this for us. Here is what Twitter had to say about tonight’s shitshow of a debate.

Cover Photo: Getty Images

Just getting started. 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://twitter.com/roywoodjr/status/1311112916523982848?s=20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.