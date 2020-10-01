Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack

We’re used to the damsel-in-distress narrative. Woman gets in trouble. Dude saves her. But this is the 21st century and women are just as capable of being heroes as guys are. The latest example: a pregnant woman in Florida saved her husband from a shark attack.

Here’s how it all went down. Atlanta-based Margot Dukes-Eddy and her husband Andrew Charles Eddy were vacationing in the Florida Keys. They decided to go out to Sombrero Reef in a 20-foot motorboat for a day of swimming and snorkeling. Moments after 30-year-old Andrew jumped into the water, however, Margot spotted a shark fin and blood. Despite being pregnant, she leapt in to the water to save her husband.

Apparently, an 8- to 10-foot bull shark had sunk its teeth into Andrew’s shoulder. Thanks to his wife’s bravery and the help of others in the area, Andrew survived and was taken to Sombrero Beach where paramedics were waiting. He was then airlifted to a Miami hospital. His injury was deemed “severe,” but his current condition is unknown.

One thing’s for sure: he married the right woman. And she’s got a lot of balls. Not every wife would be willing to jump into shark-infested waters to save her husband, even if he is the father of her child. He better get her a damn good gift for their next wedding anniversary.

Cover Photo: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.